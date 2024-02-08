Arrest Warrants Filed For Suspects In Deadly January Shooting

New details have been released after a shooting left an innocent woman dead in Southwest Oklahoma City last month.

By: News 9

Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting left an innocent woman dead in Southwest Oklahoma City last month.

Police say 22-year-old Jacqueline Luna was shot in her car in a parking lot near Southwest 29th Street and Youngs Avenue.

An arrest warrant says a man was upset about losing a fight.

Witnesses told police the man threatened to call in his "boys" to "take care of it."

According to witnesses, Ahsan Malik later showed up with two others and began shooting.

Arrest warrants for the other men have been filed.