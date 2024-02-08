Oklahoma City Thunder Trades For Gordon Hayward

The Oklahoma City Thunder made a trade at the NBA's trading deadline, adding NBA veteran Gordon Hayward. The trade sent Tre Mann, Davis Bertans, and Vasilije Micic to Charlotte. It also sent the Hornets a 2024 second-round draft pick (Houston Rockets), a 2025 second-round draft pick (Philadelphia 76ers) and cash consideration, according to a press release from the Thunder.

By: News9

Hayward has been with the Hornets the past four seasons. In 25 games so far this season, the Butler alumnus has averaged 14.5 points per game and nearly five rebounds and five assists as well.

Hayward (6-7, 225) has appeared in 809 career games (646 starts) as a member of the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics and Hornets and averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.02 steals in 31.2 minutes.

Originally selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, Hayward was named a 2017 NBA All-Star during a season in which he averaged 21.9 points and helped lead the Jazz to a 51-win season. During Hayward’s collegiate career, he was named the 2010 Horizon League Player of the Year as he helped lead the Butler Bulldogs to the 2010 NCAA National Championship game.

On trading deadline day, the Thunder also gave up a 2024 first-found pick to the Dallas Mavericks. They agreed to swap 2028 first-round picks, according to NBA correspondent Marc Stein.