Former Cleveland Co. Deputy Charged With Killing Wife In 2023 To Appear In Court

Thursday, February 8th 2024, 9:34 am
A former Cleveland County deputy accused of killing his wife is expected to appear in court Thursday morning.
Vaughn Cannon is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Jordan Pyle, who was also a Cleveland County deputy, at their Canadian County home back in August.
Cannon declined a plea at his preliminary hearing, but entered a not guilty plea on Thursday.
