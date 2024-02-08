Vaughn Cannon, a former Cleveland County deputy accused of killing his wife, also a deputy at the time of her death, is expected to appear in court Thursday morning.

Former Cleveland Co. Deputy Charged With Killing Wife In 2023 To Appear In Court

Vaughn Cannon is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Jordan Pyle, who was also a Cleveland County deputy, at their Canadian County home back in August.

Cannon declined a plea at his preliminary hearing, but entered a not guilty plea on Thursday.