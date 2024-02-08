Former Cleveland Co. Deputy Charged With Killing Wife In 2023 To Appear In Court

Vaughn Cannon, a former Cleveland County deputy accused of killing his wife, also a deputy at the time of her death, is expected to appear in court Thursday morning.

Thursday, February 8th 2024, 9:34 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Vaughn Cannon is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Jordan Pyle, who was also a Cleveland County deputy, at their Canadian County home back in August.

Cannon declined a plea at his preliminary hearing, but entered a not guilty plea on Thursday.
