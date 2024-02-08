Former Cleveland Co. Deputy Charged With Killing Wife In 2023 Pled Not-Guilty In Court

Vaughn Cannon, a former Cleveland County deputy accused of killing his wife, also a deputy at the time of her death, pled not guilty in court Thursday morning.

Thursday, February 8th 2024, 12:53 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A former Cleveland County deputy accused of killing his wife appeared in court Thursday morning.

Vaughn Cannon is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Jordan Pyle, who was also a Cleveland County deputy, at their Canadian County home back in August.

Cannon declined a plea at his preliminary hearing but entered a not-guilty plea on Thursday.

A Canadian County Judge entered the plea on behalf of Cannon as Cannon remained silent.

A trial date has been tentatively set for May 6, 2024.

