Vaughn Cannon, a former Cleveland County deputy accused of killing his wife, also a deputy at the time of her death, pled not guilty in court Thursday morning.

By: News 9

Former Cleveland Co. Deputy Charged With Killing Wife In 2023 Pled Not-Guilty In Court

Former Cleveland Co. Deputy Charged With Killing Wife In 2023 To Appear In Court

-

A former Cleveland County deputy accused of killing his wife appeared in court Thursday morning.

Vaughn Cannon is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Jordan Pyle, who was also a Cleveland County deputy, at their Canadian County home back in August.

Cannon declined a plea at his preliminary hearing but entered a not-guilty plea on Thursday.

A Canadian County Judge entered the plea on behalf of Cannon as Cannon remained silent.

A trial date has been tentatively set for May 6, 2024.