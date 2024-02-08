Traffic Stop Evolves Into Search Across Oklahoma City, Police Say

A chase in northwestern Oklahoma City resulted in one arrest, but one more person is still on the run, police say.

Thursday, February 8th 2024, 9:17 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is in custody and another on the run after a brief pursuit Thursday morning in northwestern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the chase began near North Brookline Avenue and West Park Place.

OCPD said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a car containing two people when the driver fled.

The passenger was taken into custody, police say, but the driver is nowhere to be found.
