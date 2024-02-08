Oklahoma Media Pioneer Shares Cancer Journey, Encourages Routine Checkups

Oklahoma native Joyce Jackson has plenty of experience sharing the truth with the community. This time, she shared her story to help others.

One Oklahoma woman encourages women to get their routine cancer screenings.

Jackson’s Midwest City home is full of memories. The past reminds her where she’s been and where she’s going. In 2022, one memory left an indelible mark on her life. “It just kinda shocked my brain,” Jackson said. “The word cancer is frightening.”

Doctors at Integris Health diagnosed Jackson with breast cancer in 2022 and she underwent a mastectomy, six cycles of chemotherapy, and 15 radiation treatments.

Jackson knows the truth about health care disparities amongst the black community. According to the American Cancer Society, black women are 41 percent more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. “I realize being a black female, you’re at risk,” Jackson said. “I encourage everybody just to take care of themselves.”

Jackson has fought for equal rights her whole life. “We learned a lot of lessons during that period of time,” Jackson said.

In 1958 Jackson marched with civil rights activist Clara Luper when she was just a teenager. “I was in her history class,” Jackson said. “To me, we had the best teachers in the whole wide world.”

Jackson joined Oklahoma City television news broadcasting in 1970. She believed other black women came before her. The Oklahoma Historical Society said she was the first black woman on the air in Oklahoma. “Here we are today where things seem to be moving backward,” Jackson said.

It’s why Jackson shared her journey. Jackson said memories reveal the progress made and the work that lies ahead, so, everyone can live equal, healthy lives. “Make sure everyone has the same rights and the same opportunities,” Jackson said. "People are people. People are not that different."

Jackson was cancer-free last May. It is Black History Month and Jackson wants stories like this to be a year-round conversation. She hopes people will educate themselves about the issues minorities face in Oklahoma City.