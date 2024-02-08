2 Men Arrested, Accused Of Beating Man To Death Over An Argument Involving Beer

Oklahoma City Police arrested two men on first-degree murder charges. The two men are accused of beating a man to death following an argument over beer.

According to police, the two men are accused of beating a man to death following an argument over beer.

The victim was found dead in an Oklahoma City field last month.

On January 27, first responders raced to a metro neighborhood after they were called to conduct a welfare check. “Police received a phone call from a concerned community member who stated that they saw someone in the area lying down. They hadn’t moved in quite some time,” said Oklahoma Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk.

In a field next to a home police discovered a man, later identified as David Raidy, dead. “It did not appear the person had died from natural causes, homicide investigators were called to the scene,” said Quirk.

According to court records the victim, a transient, was captured on camera being beaten by two men, also transients, behind the former Lamp Post Lounge. The area is often frequented by transients.

Tuesday police tracked down suspect Michael Brown to a nearby tent where he was arrested. When questioned documents showed he told police he and Schotte Wengland attacked the victim--then returned hours later and escorted him to a field "and beat Raidy until he was dead." Brown stated, "[Raidy] was killed because he owned Wengland money for the beer he threw away."

Police arrested Wengland Wednesday.