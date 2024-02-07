Stabbing Leaves 1 Injured In West Oklahoma City

A stabbing Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City left one person injured, police say.

Wednesday, February 7th 2024, 4:33 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was injured in a stabbing that happened Wednesday morning in western Oklahoma City, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police said the stabbing took place at around 1 a.m. near North Villa Avenue and West Sheridan Avenue.

Officers say hat person was stabbed in the hand and not taken to the hospital, but so far no one has been arrested.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 7th, 2024

February 8th, 2024

February 6th, 2024

February 5th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 8th, 2024

February 8th, 2024

February 8th, 2024

February 8th, 2024