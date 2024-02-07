Stabbing Leaves 1 Injured In West Oklahoma City

A stabbing Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City left one person injured, police say.

One person was injured in a stabbing that happened Wednesday morning in western Oklahoma City, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police said the stabbing took place at around 1 a.m. near North Villa Avenue and West Sheridan Avenue.

Officers say hat person was stabbed in the hand and not taken to the hospital, but so far no one has been arrested.