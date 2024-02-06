The husband of a woman hit by a rogue tire on the Turner Turnpike opens up about the crash that nearly took her life. The crash happened on January 24 near Stroud.

'Be Responsible For What You Own:' Husband Of Woman Nearly Killed By Loose Tire Shares His Frustration

It was through an SOS iPhone alert that David Setzer first learned what happened. “It sent us the indication that the crash was detected,” says Setzer. “It was really scary because she was knocked completely unconscious.”

His wife Robin spent several days in the ICU and is now looking at months of recovery. “She has multiple fractures to her face and her skull,” Setzer explains. “Her left hand was kind of crushed as the tire came through the top of the windshield and brought the roof down on her.”

First responders had to cut Robin out of the car. Investigators with The Oklahoma Highway Patrol believe a tire came loose from a trailer, crossed the median, and slammed into her as she traveled the opposite direction. “The tire had to be more than 100 miles per hour,” says Setzer. “It blows me away that something like that would happen.”

It happened again just five days later. According to OHP, a tire came loose on Interstate 35 and crashed through a van’s windshield.

On Monday, it happened two more times. Troopers responded to two separate incidents on the same day on Interstate 44. Both were caused by tires. “Are people actually being responsible for what they’re towing or even their own personal vehicles?” Setzer asks. “Be responsible for what you own.”

David’s responsibility is now comforting his wife who doesn’t remember anything about the crash. “She wakes up wanting to know – what did I do wrong to end up in this rehab,” he says. “She did nothing wrong, and it breaks my heart.”

OHP says that the driver whose tire caused Robin's crash may not have even known it had come off.

David thinks differently. The agency says it is still investigating.

In the meantime, David hopes sharing her story will prevent this from happening yet again.