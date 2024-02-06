OHP: 1 Dead After Crash In Canadian County

One person is dead after a crash in Canadian County Tuesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Tuesday, February 6th 2024, 4:12 pm

By: News 9


According to OHP, 25-year-old Dereck Goodmanson was transported from the scene to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

OHP stated that the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. near 248th Street Northwest and North Fort Reno Road. 

The other person involved in the crash was transported from the scene to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to OHP.
