OHP: 1 Dead After Crash In Canadian County

One person is dead after a crash in Canadian County Tuesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

According to OHP, 25-year-old Dereck Goodmanson was transported from the scene to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

OHP stated that the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. near 248th Street Northwest and North Fort Reno Road.

The other person involved in the crash was transported from the scene to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to OHP.