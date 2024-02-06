Oklahoma City Ronald McDonald House Celebrates 40 Years

The Ronald McDonald House in Oklahoma City has provided emotional and physical support to families with hospitalized children for 40 years. They are planning events and a new location to celebrate the milestone.

By: News 9

The Ronald McDonald House has been making a difference in the lives of Oklahoma City for 40 years and is opening a new location in the metro area.

Ronald McDonald House provides emotional and physical comfort and support for families of hospitalized children.

President and Chief Executive Officer Susan Adams came to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about some of the upcoming events and how they plan to celebrate the 40-year milestone.

Adams said they hope to open a new location in the metro area soon.