Woman Assaulted During Shawnee Post Office Robbery

Tuesday, February 6th 2024, 11:25 am

By: News 9


SHAWNEE, Okla. -

A woman was assaulted during a robbery at the Shawnee Post Office, Shawnee Police say.

The robbery happened Saturday, Feb. 3, at the post office located at 116 E. 19th, police say.

The woman was inside the post office when she as assaulted and the suspect took items from her purse, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene after the robbery, but was described to police as a black male over five feet tall, weighing between 180-240 pounds.

The Shawnee Police Department asks anyone with information to call (405) 273-0989.
