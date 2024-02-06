A wreck in the southbound lanes of I-35 is causing a backup.

By: News 9

Wreck On I-35 Causes Backup

A wreck involving multiple vehicles is causing a backup on Interstate 35 near Interstate 240.

According to a reporter on the scene, this is in the southbound lanes and only one lane of traffic is open.

It involved approximately eight cars and one semi truck, the reporter says.

