Wreck On I-35 Causes Backup

Tuesday, February 6th 2024, 12:32 pm
A wreck involving multiple vehicles is causing a backup on Interstate 35 near Interstate 240.
According to a reporter on the scene, this is in the southbound lanes and only one lane of traffic is open.
It involved approximately eight cars and one semi truck, the reporter says.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
