First Americans Museum Hosts Potato Dance World Championship

By: News 9

The First Americans Museum will host the Potato Dance World Championship and Social Dance on Feb. 10, 2024.

Cultural Ambassadors for the museum, Ace Greenwood and Tresa Gouge, were on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about the history of the dance and how it celebrates Native American culture.

During a Potato Dance, participants balance a potato on their foreheads between two dancers; they place their hands behind their backs and begin dancing, all the while keeping the potato from moving or falling. The last potato in the air wins the prize.

Greenwood said they want to welcome all people in Oklahoma to participate and visit the museum.

He said it is a fun way to get the community together and hopefully introduce people to Native American culture.

"The culture of Native America is the family and community," said Greenwood.

You can register to dance in advance for free on the FAM website.

The event is Saturday, February 10th, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Americans Museum.