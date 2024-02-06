Firefighters Respond To NW Oklahoma City Apartment Complex Fire

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning in the northwestern part of the city.

Tuesday, February 6th 2024, 6:16 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A fire at an apartment complex in northwestern Oklahoma City prompted a response from firefighters Tuesday morning.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said they responded to the scene near Northwest 105th Street and North Western Avenue and worked to put out the flames.

According to OKCFD, only the residents of a single unit have been displaced.

Firefighters said there were no injuries.
