Firefighters Respond To NW Oklahoma City Apartment Complex Fire

By: News 9

A fire at an apartment complex in northwestern Oklahoma City prompted a response from firefighters Tuesday morning.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said they responded to the scene near Northwest 105th Street and North Western Avenue and worked to put out the flames.

According to OKCFD, only the residents of a single unit have been displaced.

Firefighters said there were no injuries.