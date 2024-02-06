Oklahoma City Police Looking To Identify Man Found Dead Inside Home

A sketch of a man who was found dead inside of a home in Oklahoma City has been released in hopes of identifying him, police said.

The Oklahoma City Police Department released a sketch of a man who was found dead inside of a home in the city.

OCPD said the man was found in a home near Southeast 56th Street and South Shields Boulevard.

Investigators said they have released a sketch of the man, as well as photographs of tattoos found on his body in hopes of identifying the man.

If you have any information, OCPD said you are asked to contact the homicide tip line.