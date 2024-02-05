The FBI responded to the Will Rogers World Airport after a person is found hiding in the back of an empty plane.

By: News 9

FBI Responds To Will Rogers World Airport, Person Found Hiding In Empty Plane

On Saturday afternoon police say airport workers noticed someone climb into the tail end of a SkyWest plane, not wearing a uniform. Police say that when confronted, he took off running across the runway as another flight was taking off.

Police believe 27-year-old William Taylor got on the grounds through an opening in the fence or underneath it.

After a short foot chase with police, he was taken into custody. No one was on the plane Taylor boarded.

The plane taking off was slightly delayed as the runway was temporarily shut down.

Taylor was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for trespassing and willfully disregarding a security checkpoint.

On Saturday the airport referred questions to OCPD or the airline.

News 9 reached out for a statement about where he may have gotten onto the grounds and hasn't heard back.