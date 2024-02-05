1 Injured, 1 Arrested In Purcell Stabbing

One person was injured in a stabbing in Purcell on February 3, according to McClain County Sheriff's Office.

By: News 9

One person was injured in a stabbing in Purcell on February 3, according to McClain County Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a horse ranch in the Purcell area around 11:45 p.m. on Feb.3.

A fight between two ranch hands took place inside of one of the apartments located on the ranch, authorities said. McClain County Sheriff's Office stated that during the fight, one party stabbed the other with a knife. One person was then transported to Purcell Hospital by a private car, authorities said.

Members of the McClain County Sheriff's Office said that The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, & Dibble Police Department arrived on the scene and took Norberto Diaz into custody without incident. Authorities say that investigators believe that alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Diaz is currently housed in the McClain County Jail for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, McClain County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The Sheriff's Office also stated that Diaz is being held without bond with an immigration hold.