Interstate 40 westbound at the 109-mile marker is now open after a vehicle fire, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 westbound at the 109-mile marker were closed due to a vehicle fire, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP stated that the I-40 westbound inside lane at the 109-mile marker was opened around 3:24 p.m.

