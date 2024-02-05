Treatment Options For Plantar Fasciitis

A viewer tells us they have recurrent plantar fasciitis, they are asking what their treatment options are. Doctor Lacy Anderson has the answer.

Plantar fasciitis is a localized degeneration of the plantar fascia, the tough, fibrous band of tissue that connects your heel bone to the base of your toes.

The problem occurs at the site where the plantar fascia is attached to the bottom of the heel bone. The pain will be felt on the bottom of the foot near the heel and will hurt worse first thing in the morning when first standing and walking.

It’s common in people who walk a lot or stand on hard surfaces.

Physical therapy can help with pain and usually consists of stretching the plantar fascia, calf muscle and Achilles tendon. Anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen and naproxen can also help with pain.

If symptoms last for more than 12 weeks, a steroid shot into the plantar fascia can help with pain.

Other interventions like wearing a night splint or shock wave therapy can also help.

For those interested in joining a clinical trial, Tekton research is doing a plantar fasciitis trial at the Moore location. Just call Tekton Research at 405-281-3388 or go to tektonresearch.com.