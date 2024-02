When unhoused Oklahomans leave mental health care facilities, the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse's Backpack Project works to provide them with a backpack full of essentials.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse's Backpack Project helps those who are unhoused by making sure they have what they need when they leave a mental health care facility.

Joining the News 9 team to talk more about the project is director Bonnie Campo.