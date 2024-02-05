Gov. Stitt Gives His State of State Address

Oklahoma lawmakers will oversee over 2,000 bills as they return to the state Capitol for the legislative session on Monday.

Oklahoma lawmakers are converging Monday on the state Capitol for the 2024 Legislative session, beginning at 12:30 p.m. with the governor's State of the State Address.

Legislators will oversee more than 2,000 bills as they return to the state Capitol on Monday.

The backdrop to this session is a sometimes frosty relationship between the Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Republican leaders of the House and Senate.

This is Speaker Charles McCall's and Senate Pro-Tem Greg Treat's last session under the dome.

The big question is whether Gov. Stitt will offer an olive branch in his State of the State address or whether it will be another turbulent session for Republican leaders.

Today, Stitt is expected to repeat his call for tax cuts after a special session failed to achieve that last week.

“We have a $5.4 billion account, and we can weather an economic downturn. I would never put Oklahomans in a bad situation and cut revenue below expenses, but let me pose it the other way. If you just keep raising expenses every year, you’re going to be in the same position,” Stitt said last month.

Tribal relations and economic development are also expected to be big topics.

The State of the State Address will begin at 12:30 p.m. Monday and can be watched live on News 9.