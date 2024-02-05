Oklahoma Organization Helps Families Better Understand Each Other

A local organization is providing programming to help biological and foster families with attachment and connection.

By: News 9

An Oklahoma organization is working to help families learn about the importance of attachment and connection.

Amanda Hills-Dodson from PALS Family Inc. joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss how they help biological and foster families.

PALS stands for ‘People And Love Succeed,’ and Hills-Dodson said she started the organization because she wanted people to know how to love themselves and love other people and put that into action.

“We're just an organization out there trying to spread love and help families learn about attachment and connection and how important it is for children to get a secure attachment in childhood,” Hills-Dodson said.

They work with many different family dynamics and offer several different types of programming.

Hills-Dodson said, as an example, that one family they are working with needs supervised guardianship, so they meet with them, provide supervision once a week, and help them with any attachment or behavioral needs of the child.

“A lot of people just don't understand what attachment is, but attachment is what helps us decide whether or not we're going to be a functioning adult,” Hills-Dodson said.

She said the programming they offer is supposed to help children and their feelings.

One of their programs is ‘Making Sense Of Your Worth,’ which, she said, helps transform children's feelings about themselves.

“You just kind of feel like you're in the black, like you're just a blob,” Hills-Dodson said. “Then, once you take making sense of your worth, you really understand yourself better.”

For more information on PALS and their programming, CLICK HERE.