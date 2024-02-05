1 Hospitalized After Oklahoma City House Fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Oklahoma City that injured one person.

Monday, February 5th 2024, 5:58 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire Sunday night in northwestern Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said crews responded to the scene at around 8 p.m. near Northwest 150th Street and North Council Road.

Firefighters said heavy flames caused upwards of $120,000 worth of damage.

The victim is expected to survive.
