1 Hospitalized After Oklahoma City House Fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Oklahoma City that injured one person.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City House Fire Causes Over $100,000 In Damage

One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire Sunday night in northwestern Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said crews responded to the scene at around 8 p.m. near Northwest 150th Street and North Council Road.

Firefighters said heavy flames caused upwards of $120,000 worth of damage.

The victim is expected to survive.