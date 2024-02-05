1 Hospitalized After Oklahoma City House Fire

Monday, February 5th 2024, 5:58 am
One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire Sunday night in northwestern Oklahoma City, firefighters say.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department said crews responded to the scene at around 8 p.m. near Northwest 150th Street and North Council Road.
Firefighters said heavy flames caused upwards of $120,000 worth of damage.
The victim is expected to survive.
February 5th, 2024
February 6th, 2024
February 6th, 2024
February 5th, 2024
February 6th, 2024
February 6th, 2024
February 6th, 2024