1 Arrested After NE Oklahoma City Vehicle Pursuit

By: News 9

One person was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in northeastern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said a driver fled during a traffic stop at around 1 a.m. before stopping and being arrested near Northeast 23rd Street and North Walnut Avenue.

Investigators said a male passenger exited the vehicle shortly afterwards and ran on foot, but was not taken into custody.

No names have been released at this time.