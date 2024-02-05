1 Arrested After NE Oklahoma City Vehicle Pursuit

Monday, February 5th 2024, 4:59 am
One person was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in northeastern Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said a driver fled during a traffic stop at around 1 a.m. before stopping and being arrested near Northeast 23rd Street and North Walnut Avenue.
Investigators said a male passenger exited the vehicle shortly afterwards and ran on foot, but was not taken into custody.
No names have been released at this time.
February 5th, 2024
January 31st, 2024
January 23rd, 2024
December 11th, 2023
February 5th, 2024
February 5th, 2024
February 5th, 2024