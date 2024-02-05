1 Arrested After NE Oklahoma City Vehicle Pursuit

Oklahoma City Police took one person into custody after a chase in northeastern Oklahoma City.

Monday, February 5th 2024, 4:59 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in northeastern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said a driver fled during a traffic stop at around 1 a.m. before stopping and being arrested near Northeast 23rd Street and North Walnut Avenue.

Investigators said a male passenger exited the vehicle shortly afterwards and ran on foot, but was not taken into custody.

No names have been released at this time.
