A major highway is back open on Sunday after a semi jackknifed and blocked traffic.

By: News 9

Interstate 44 Reopened In Oklahoma City After Semi Truck Blocks Lanes

It happened along I-44 near NW 39th around 11:30 a.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.