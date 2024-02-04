Chickasha Police Investigate Swatting Call

Officers determined the call to be a hoax and are working to find the caller, according to police.

By: News 9

Chickasha Police are investigating a swatting call after they responded to a false report, police say.

Authorities received a call around 3 a.m. claiming the caller had just shot and killed their parents, wanted to blow up his home and would shoot responding officers, police say.

Police responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the house, in the 1300 block of Park Avenue, according to police. Officers contacted the residents of the home and verified they were safe and did not call for help. Police contacted another home that was believed to be involved, but those residents were also safe, police say.

