Man In Custody Accused Of Trespassing At Oklahoma City Airport

Oklahoma City Police said the man snuck onto a runway and was spotted trying to climb onto a parked SkyWest commercial aircraft.

Saturday, February 3rd 2024, 10:26 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man accused of trespassing at Will Rogers World Airport is in jail on Saturday.

Oklahoma City Police said the man snuck onto a runway and was spotted trying to climb onto a parked SkyWest commercial aircraft.

When approached by airport employees, he allegedly ran onto another runway as another plane was taking off.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The suspect as arrested on local warrants.

His name has not been released.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 3rd, 2024

February 4th, 2024

February 4th, 2024

February 4th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 5th, 2024

February 5th, 2024

February 5th, 2024

February 5th, 2024