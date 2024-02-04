Oklahoma City Police said the man snuck onto a runway and was spotted trying to climb onto a parked SkyWest commercial aircraft.

By: News 9

Man In Custody Accused Of Trespassing At Oklahoma City Airport

A man accused of trespassing at Will Rogers World Airport is in jail on Saturday.

When approached by airport employees, he allegedly ran onto another runway as another plane was taking off.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The suspect as arrested on local warrants.

His name has not been released.