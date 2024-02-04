Man In Custody Accused Of Trespassing At Oklahoma City Airport

Saturday, February 3rd 2024, 10:26 pm
A man accused of trespassing at Will Rogers World Airport is in jail on Saturday.
Oklahoma City Police said the man snuck onto a runway and was spotted trying to climb onto a parked SkyWest commercial aircraft.
When approached by airport employees, he allegedly ran onto another runway as another plane was taking off.
Fortunately, there were no injuries.
The suspect as arrested on local warrants.
His name has not been released.
February 3rd, 2024
February 4th, 2024
February 4th, 2024
February 5th, 2024
February 5th, 2024
February 5th, 2024
February 5th, 2024