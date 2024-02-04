'It's Just Disheartening': Del City Restaurant Captures Thief Taking Tip Jar On Video

A delivery driver in Del City is caught on camera stealing a full tip jar from a metro-owned business.

It happened Friday during the lunch rush at #1 BBQ and Burger.

The owners told News 9 they have not yet filed a police report and that they're hoping whoever took the money can do the right thing and bring it back.

"He came in, I guess to pick up an order, but he picked up something else instead," said owner Bang Bui.

Security camera video from inside the restaurant shows a man wearing a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants and a hat come through the door.

He looks around briefly before grabbing the tip jar and putting it under his clothing.

"The server, he's an amazing server, and to have something like this happen to him it's just disheartening," Bui said.

Brice Cotanny had just told his regular customers about his son's upcoming birthday.

He said they stuffed that tip jar with more money than usual.

"With that being taken, it was kind of devastating, because he's not just taking from me he's taking from him," Cotanny said.

The owners think the thief might be a delivery driver, but said they aren't quick to judge.

"I know it's a hard time," Bui said. "I feel bad for him also."

But they do want the money returned.

"I like my bosses," Cotanny said. "They have provided me with an opportunity and the work and the hours to prove myself to them."

The owners said they've received a lot of support since posting about the thief.

"We do everything we can and we always get input," said co-owner Bang Bui. "But whenever someone likes our food, and they comment online, and they come in, they try to help us out, it really means a lot. As a cook, as a restaurant owner, that's like the best thing."

The restaurant also said the tip jar was full on Friday because they had a lot of people coming during their lunch hours.