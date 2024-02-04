Man Hospitalized After Shooting In SW Oklahoma City

A person is in serious condition at the hospital after a shooting on Saturday in SW Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

A man is in serious condition at the hospital after a shooting on Saturday in SW Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police said it happened around 6 p.m. near SW 24th St. and South Miller Avenue.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital but is expected to survive.

There's no suspect information or details on what led to the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.