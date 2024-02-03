OKC Renews Homelessness Consultant Partnership In Search Of Solutions

Oklahoma City is placing more people into housing thanks to a renewed partnership. This is part of an effort to combat homelessness in the metro.

The city renewed its partnership with Clutch Consulting to continue exploring homelessness solutions. Jamie Caves is part of a team to help Oklahoma City improve in this area.

“Did we accomplish what we set out to accomplish?” Caves said. “What does the year moving forward look like?”

She is the communications manager for Key to Home. A city program that gets people off the street and into their own homes.

“This is the part of the work I love,” Caves said.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness a chronically homeless person costs taxpayers $35,578 per year.

“It costs about $25,000 to provide that same person housing and case management support,” Caves said.

The city renewed an agreement with Clutch Consulting Group, a Houston-based consulting firm that helps cities build and rebuild social services systems that affect its most vulnerable people.

“The team is made up of experts in this field,” Caves said. “They bring a fresh perspective and that’s really helpful.”

The Communities Foundation of Oklahoma donated $102,000 and the city-funded $296,500 to keep the partnership going.

“Help strategically drive the mission towards ending homelessness,” Caves said.

The idea for Key to Home, which has housed 41 people since November, was inspired through this partnership.

“We’re looking to close four camps in the month of February,” Caves said.

Providing answers to tough questions and helping the city can open a door to someone’s fresh start.

“Really helps us identify gaps in services and weak points that we can improve upon,” Caves said.

One of the things the city is working on is transparency for the community. The city is working to create online dashboards showcasing its efforts in real-time.