Norman Business Worried For Town's Restaurant Scene After Multiple Businesses Close

With several local restaurants in Norman recently closing, business owners are urging Oklahomans to support locally owned-restaurants.

Classic 50s Drive-In on Lindsey Street is a beloved restaurant to many families in Norman.

The restaurant has been family-owned for 65 years, but owner Jeri Seiber says it has been harder to stay afloat in the current economy.

“It's a staple. It's an icon. People in this town have grown up coming here,” Seiber said.

Several restaurants have announced closures across the metro area, and while Classic 50’s is still open, Seiber says operational costs are increasing and business is decreasing.

“Price increase on food, the cost of food is so unstable, the lack of labor,” Seiber said when asked what they are struggling with.

Seiber said their ticket numbers have been lower than usual, and she hopes customers will keep them in mind when they want to eat out.

“If it comes down to five or 10 cent change, I mean, maybe you would think about supporting a locally owned business instead of a corporate business,” Seiber said.

She said it has been hard to watch other businesses close around them, and to her, the restaurant is more than just a way to make a living.

“It's very emotional for me; this is not a business that I bought to support myself. It was about my family's legacy,” Seiber said.