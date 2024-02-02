Oklahoma Youth Orchestra Performs On The Porch Ahead Of OCCC Concert

The Oklahoma Youth Orchestra came to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Porch this morning to give a preview of their upcoming concert and talk about the orchestra.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Youth Orchestra came to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Porch to give a preview of their upcoming performance.

The ensemble started in 1977 and is in its 46th season.

Artistic Director Jeffrey Grogan said the members of the orchestra are the best in the state and go through an extensive audition process to join.

They have a concert on Feb. 11 at the Oklahoma City Community College Performing Arts Center Theater.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for general admission for students, seniors (65+), and active duty military.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Oklahoma Youth Orchestra or to purchase tickets.