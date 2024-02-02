Oklahoma House Members Author Bill To Regulate School Communications For Student Safety

An Oklahoma representative has authored a bill which would require school staff to include parents or guardians in all communications with students.

Friday, February 2nd 2024, 7:09 am

By: News 9


State lawmakers have authored a bill to regulate communication between students and teachers to prevent inappropriate relationships.

House Bill 3958 would require school staff to include parents or guardians in all communications with students.

The author of the bill, Republican Representative Sherrie Conley, said she reached out to parents about what they think would better protect children.

"Every one of them agreed that limiting communications between a teacher, a coach, and student...including a parent in that communication would help," Rep. Conley said.

The legislative session at the Oklahoma State Capitol begins on Monday.
