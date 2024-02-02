3 Arrested After Moore Traffic Stops Ends In Pursuit, Crash

A chase in Moore ended in a crash and the arrests of three people, police say.

Friday, February 2nd 2024, 8:46 am

By: News 9


MOORE, Okla. -

Three people were taken into custody after a chase ended in a crash in Moore, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said this began as a routine traffic stop when the vehicle sped off, before crashing near Southeast 27th Street and South Santa Fe Avenue.

It is unknown when the chase began or when the crash occurred, but the crash site was located at around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Three people on scene were taken into custody, one of whom had a felony warrant, police say.
