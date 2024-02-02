Caddo County Authorities confirm a standoff ended in gunfire Thursday night near Gracemont in Caddo County.

By: News 9

1 Injured After Caddo County Standoff Ends In Gunfire

Caddo County Authorities confirmed that a standoff ended in gunfire Thursday night in Gracemont in Caddo County.

Authorities stated the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Tactical team and U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant for a Department of Corrections inmate, 35-year-old Preston Lange, when shots were fired in the home.

Authorities say that Lange fired at OHP and Marshals who then returned fire striking the suspect.

No officers were hit in the gunfire, authorities confirmed.

Lange was airlifted to a local hospital from the scene.

The Department of Corrections did confirm that Lange has a warrant for GPS tampering.