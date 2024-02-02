Making waves for a brighter future: The Oklahoma City Zoo is one step closer to debuting a new marine mammal habitat expansion that will bring back the beloved sea lions and seals.

By: News 9

OKC Zoo's Shore To Sea: Sea Lions And Seals To Return

The exhibit will focus on the California coast along with the animals who live there.

Design features of the 3.5-acre project include an outdoor amphitheater and an 8-foot-tall underwater viewing window, so guests can go "nose-to-nose" with marine mammals.

But you'll have to wait until 2027 to get the full experience.

We previously reported the zoo is considering plans for penguins. The project has not yet been approved, and Oklahoma City Zoo officials are staying tight-lipped on the matter.