Movie Man: 'Argylle' And 'Scrambled'

Thursday, February 1st 2024, 5:13 pm
There are two comedies hitting the big screen this weekend.
News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli previews "Argylle" and "Scrambled."
The first has an all-star cast led by Bryce Dallas Howard and Henry Cavill.
The movie called Argylle is a globe-trotting spy action comedy thriller. It stars Bryce Dallas Howard as a reclusive author of a popular series of espionage novels. When the plot of her fictional books, which center on a secret agent named Argylle, portrayed by Henry Cavill, begins to mirror the covert actions of a real spy organization, her quiet nights at home become a thing of the past as the line blurs between fiction and reality. The film also stars Sam Rockwell as a real spy. But other cast members include Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson and Grammy winner Dua Lipa. Argylle is rated PG-13.
Scrambled is a comedy directed by, written by and stars Leah McKendrick. The movie follows Nellie Robinson, played by Leah. She’s a broke, single 34-year-old, fresh off a breakup. She then faces an emotional crisis when she decides to freeze her eggs. Scrambled is rated R.
