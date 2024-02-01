Shawnee Police Officer, Wife Accused Of Setting Home On Fire

A Shawnee police officer and his wife were arrested after allegations of arson and other crimes. The Shawnee police department says the former officer, Jacob Blazer was placed on administrative leave and then stripped of his police duties last July during the investigation.

Former Shawnee Officer And Wife Arrested After Allegations Of Arson And Other Crimes

A Shawnee police officer was fired on Thursday and arrested on charges of arson.

The former police officer and his wife were booked into the Pottawatomie County jail on charges of falsely reporting a crime, second-degree arson, endangering human life during an arson and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The Shawnee Police Department sent a release stating Jacob Blazer was immediately terminated. Blazer spent the last six months on administrative leave, stripped of his police powers and under internal investigation after a witness came forward alleging Blazer and his wife Taylor set their home on fire due to financial issues.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation last July. According to the affidavit, a witness told investigators the couple set their home on fire last June and left for two hours to eat and shop at Walmart. Blazer's wife posted photos of the damaged home on social media. Blazer told authorities a fire investigator ruled the fire electrical.

The termination was the second Shawnee police officer recently fired and charged with felony crimes. Gary Moore was arrested last November for allegedly selling drugs.

The Blazers could also face charges of fraud. Investigators were notified by the Office of Inspector General that the couple was receiving food stamps and daycare assistance even though they were possibly over the income limit.