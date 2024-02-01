State lawmakers continue the push to keep Oklahoma children safe at school. Senate leaders say they're sending an education package over to the house that's ambitious and will build on last year’s success.

By: News 9

The Push From Oklahoma Lawmakers To Keep Kids Safe In School

Part of the 2023 historic education package - was a $150 million investment in school security.

Senator Dewayne Pemberton championed the pilot program passed, giving $50 million annually for the next three years for districts to hire school resource officers. “Basically in order to employ an SRO the bill says that the person has to be an active member of an existing police force or sheriff's department,” said Sen. Pemberton

Senator Pemberton says he quickly figured out that wasn’t doable for some of the small districts, and now he wants to expand the program. This would allow districts that can’t find a local officer or deputy, to hire any retired law enforcement officer who is still CLEET certified.

On the other side of the rotunda, House Bill 3404 would allow school safety funds districts don’t use for SROs to go towards additional security enhancements including cameras, locks, and storm shelters.

Senate Bill 1254 would increase the penalty for illegally carrying a firearm onto school property from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Senate Bill 1357 would require each district to implement a mobile panic alert system.