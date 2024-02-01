1 Killed In Canadian County Collision

Canadian County State Highway 37 is now open after a collision that left one person dead, Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms.

By: News 9

One person was killed in a collision in Canadian County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP confirmed that 39-year-old Cody R. Herrmann was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic West EMS from injuries sustained in the collision.

OHP stated that the crash occurred around 12:49 p.m. on South Ranch Road 14 miles south of Calumet.

Canadian County State Highway 37 was opened Thursday evening, Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms.