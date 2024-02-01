In today's Daily Dose, Doctor Lacy Anderson answers a viewer's question about what medications can help with migraines.

What Medications Are Best For Migraines?

Migraines are a terrible type of headache that can often run in families and usually cause severe pain on one side of the head that’s always felt in the same spot.

Dr. Anderson said there are both rescue medication options and preventative medications for migraines.

Several options for rescue medications, such as Imitrex, Maxalt, Treximet, and Relpax, work well for many people, and most are available with inexpensive generic options.

Dr. Anderson said newer medications like Nurtec and Ubrelvy also work well for rescue but are more expensive.

For people having several migraines a month, a preventative medication would be best.

Topamax, Lamictal, amitriptyline, and nortriptyline can work well to prevent migraines and have generic options, but there are some newer medications that have fewer side effects.

Once monthly, injectable medications like Emgality, Ajovy, and Aimovig work well to prevent migraines, as well as a once-daily pill called Qulipta.

Dr. Anderson recommends talking to a doctor about your options.