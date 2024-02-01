Piedmont Police Officer Returns To Oklahoma After Severe Off-Duty Crash

A Piedmont Police Officer who was injured in a severe off-duty motorcycle crash is returning to Oklahoma after recovering in Arkansas for more than a month.

By: News 9

Jeremy Furr has been transferred to a rehab hospital in the Oklahoma City area after being med-flighted to an Arkansas Hospital when he was t-boned on his motorcycle.

Furr was visiting family in Le Flore County last December when the accident happened.

He has spent the last 41 days undergoing more than 24 surgeries, 14 blood transfusions, and having his entire left leg amputated.

Piedmont's ambulance service, Pafford, made the 12-hour trip to Arkansas and back to bring Officer Furr home.

The Piedmont Police Department says they're forever thankful for the support from the Piedmont Community and Beyond.

A medical fund is set up for Furr at the Communication Federal Credit Union in Piedmont.

You can donate at any branch.