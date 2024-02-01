Allied Arts Raises Funding For Oklahoma City Arts

February is set to be declared Allied Arts Month in Oklahoma City, and Allied Arts has programming and events to celebrate.

By: News 9

Allied Arts is kicking off its annual fundraising campaign with programs and events to engage the arts in Oklahoma City.

President and CEO Sunny Cearly visited the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss their programming that engages the arts in Oklahoma City.

Cearly said their mission is to raise money for community arts agencies and give more people access to arts experiences.

On Thursday, they are kicking off their annual fundraising campaign, and later this month, Mayor David Holt is set to proclaim February as Allied Arts Month.

Cearly said the easiest way to get involved is with the OK City Card, which gives donors discounts across the city.

“We're Allied Arts partners with more than 150 businesses, museums, and restaurants to give a discount for your investment in the arts,” Cearly said.

Cearly said there are many ways to contribute to Allied Arts.

Donors at the $200 level will receive a piece of art from Benjamin Harjo Jr., who Cearly said is the ‘Picasso of Native American art.’

“It's truly part of his legacy to contribute this to raise funds for arts in Oklahoma City,” Cearly said.

For more information on Allied Arts and how to get involved, CLICK HERE.