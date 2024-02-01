Our Blood Institute Researchers Create New Serum For Cancer Therapy Products

Researchers with Our Blood Institute in Oklahoma have developed a new serum to be used in life-saving cancer therapy.

OBI said using harvested immune cells from patients, they can reengineer those cells to attack specific types of cancer.

In the past, OBI said only people with Type AB blood served as this specific kind of donor, but now researchers have developed a new serum as a way to allow all blood types to donate.

"Here are people that are actually cured from their cancer that were within months of dying," Charles Mooney, vice president of research and development said. "For our donors to be able to play a role in providing material that can help cure people of their cancer, it's just really an exciting time."

Researchers with OBI said they would not be able to make this life-saving serum without the generous donations from their donors.