U.S. Grant Championship Wrestling Trophies Restored

A significant piece of history for the U.S. Grant lost in 2008. But tonight the achievement earned in the '60s has now been restored. News 9's Mike Glover has more in today's Something Good.

The past is filled with failures and successes, but it is those successes that show the possibilities for the future.

“We’re actually able to go to state, we’re actually able to win a championship and if they can do it so can we,” said U.S. Grant head wrestling coach Oscar Loza.

However, a big part of U.S. Grant history was somehow lost. “This high school that we are standing in today was built in 2008, so the other high school that was built in the 1960s, there was a big mess up, a big mix-up so some of the trophies were lost unfortunately,” said Loza.

Among the lost trophies were the state championship wrestling trophies from 1966 and 1967. “It’s disappointing that we don’t have the two championship trophies on display for your student-athletes to see and give them a goal to shoot for,” said US Grant Alumni Steve Maupin.

The athletic department came together and had the trophies recreated, complete with the names of all the wrestlers. “I was wondering if they were ever going to try to replace them and then to hear that they did, I thought it was great,” said Ray Stapp, 1967 US Grant wrestler.

The remaining members of the championship wrestling teams came together for the big presentation and reunion. “Just getting back with some old guys that we haven’t seen in a long time, and we had some special friendships back in those days,” said 1967 US Grant wrestler Eddie Griffin. “Tommy Venters, he came in from Plano Texas, we’ve got Ray Stapp coming in from Eufaula,” said Maupin.

The wrestlers reminiscing about the good times. “I can attest to that, he was a tough fellow,” said 1967 Wrestler Tommy Venters. “I was a three-time all-American at OSU,” said Stapp.

The guys watched the US Grant’s matches intently, never fully understanding the weight of their inspiration to the kids today. “Now our own students are starting to see we can go to state, we do have the opportunity to go to college if we just follow the path, we can get there too,” said Loza.

After the wrestling matches the guys went to celebrate with a big dinner and catch up on old times.