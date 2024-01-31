Deer Creek Schools On District-Wide 'Modified' Lockdown Due To An Anonymous Threat

Wednesday, January 31st 2024, 4:15 pm
Deer Creek schools were on a district-wide 'modified lockdown' on Wednesday due to a threat, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say that a threat was called in, and investigators do not believe it is credible. The Sheriff's Office confirmed that the threat was not a bomb threat and students were released from the lockdown.
In an email sent to parents, the district stated that the threat was anonymous and made by phone call. A later email states that by 3:05 p.m. all dismissal protocols and after-school activities will occur as usual, with increased security presence.
The district stated that parents and student will be updated as the investigation continues.
