Watch: Edmond's House District 39 Candidates Debate

The candidates for Edmond's open House District 39 seat debated the issues Wednesday night in a livestream that could be seen on News9.com. Hosted by NonDoc's Tres Savage and Bennett Brinkman, the event took place at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

Wednesday, January 31st 2024, 10:38 pm

By: News 9


EDMOND, Okla. -

Included in the debate were all three candidates: Republican nominee Erick Harris, Democratic nominee Regan Raff and Libertarian candidate Richard Prawdzienski.
