Oklahoma In Peak Respiratory Illness Season: How To Protect Yourself & Others

This is the time of year there is an uptick in respiratory illness like the flu, RSV, bronchitis and so on.

By: News 9

Helping us stay ahead of it for News 9’s Wellness Wednesday, Erica Rankin-Riley from the state health department..

The department reported the first pediatric flu death just Tuesday, a child under five in southeast Oklahoma.

“Oklahoma started kind of later than the rest of the United States when it came to flu activity,” Rankin-Riley said. “Right now we're experiencing what's most likely our peak. So we're expecting to probably see an increase in activity for probably the next several weeks.”

According to Rankin-Riley, good hygiene is the most important thing.

“So when it comes to protecting yourself, I know it sounds like a broken record. We talk about it a lot, but good hand hygiene. That's going to be your best and easiest way to mitigate the spread of illness, getting illness around this time of year,” Rankin-Riley said. “And then also, if you're sick stay home. That's the best way to not spread it to others or to other kids in a classroom. And then if you do have a fever with some of these, it's recommended that you stay home until you're 24 hours, fever free without fever reducing medication.”