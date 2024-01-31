OKC Philharmonic Celebrates Music And Ice Cream With 'Braum's and Brahms'

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic is hosting a concert event on Saturday called 'Braum's and Brahms' featuring symphony music from Johannes Brahms and ice cream from Braum's.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic is hosting a concert event on Saturday called 'Braum's and Brahms.'

Conductor Alexander Mikelthwate and Kate Pritchett from the OKC Philharmonic joined News 9 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Porch to talk about the show.

The concert features symphony music from German composer Johannes Brahms.

Pritchett is featured as a horn soloist in the concert and said she has studied Brahms' music for 30 years.

"We all have our bucket list pieces, so I get to check that box," Pritchett said.

Mikelthwate said the music and horn solo will be beautiful.

"Music is a universal language, and it's very romantic," Mikelthwate said. It will be a total treat, and I hope to see all of you guys that evening."

The show is at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Oklahoma City Civic Center.

For tickets or more information visit the OKC Philharmonic website.