OKC Philharmonic Celebrates Music And Ice Cream With 'Braum's and Brahms'

Wednesday, January 31st 2024, 10:10 am
The Oklahoma City Philharmonic is hosting a concert event on Saturday called 'Braum's and Brahms.'
Conductor Alexander Mikelthwate and Kate Pritchett from the OKC Philharmonic joined News 9 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Porch to talk about the show.
The concert features symphony music from German composer Johannes Brahms.
Pritchett is featured as a horn soloist in the concert and said she has studied Brahms' music for 30 years.
"We all have our bucket list pieces, so I get to check that box," Pritchett said.
Mikelthwate said the music and horn solo will be beautiful.
"Music is a universal language, and it's very romantic," Mikelthwate said. It will be a total treat, and I hope to see all of you guys that evening."
The show is at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Oklahoma City Civic Center.
For tickets or more information visit the OKC Philharmonic website.
